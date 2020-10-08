Report: Patriots have no new positives in latest round of COVD-19 tests

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots reportedly recorded no new positives in their latest round of COVID-19 testing.

One day after star cornerback Stephon Gilmore was diagnosed with the virus, not a single member of the team tested positive on Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The #Patriots had no new positive tests today, I’m told. They are working remotely, for at least one more round of COVID-19 tests. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2020

Rapoport said the Patriots are working remotely for at least one more day as a precaution as they prepare for a game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Patriots announced that practice was canceled on Wednesday following Gilmore’s positive test.

Quarterback Cam Newton and defensive tackle Bill Murray, a member of the team’s practice squad, previously tested positive for the virus.

Gilmore and Newton, who are both asymptomatic, shared messages on social media urging the world to take the pandemic seriously, wear masks, and practice social distancing.

It’s not yet clear if the duo will suit up for New England on Sunday.

