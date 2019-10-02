Report: Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski to undergo season-ending surgery

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve with a hip injury that will require season-ending surgery.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Gostkowski’s injured left hip is expected to heal in time for the 2020 season.

Patriots’ kicker Stephen Gostkowski has a left hip injury that will require season-ending surgery, per source. He is expected to be ready to kick for the 2020 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2019

Gostkowski, 35, has won three Super Bowls in New England and currently sits atop the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

Despite his successful career, Gostkowski has been troubled of late, missing at least one extra point in three straight games.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots worked out a number of possible replacement on Wednesday.

The #Patriots worked out kickers today, and this is why. Stephen Gostkowski goes to IR https://t.co/aMw9iifIuh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2019

The Patriots have already placed Isaiah Wynn, James Develin, and N’Keal Harry on injured reserve.

Just two players can be activated off the injured list later this season.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)