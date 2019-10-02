Report: Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski to undergo season-ending surgery

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve with a hip injury that will require season-ending surgery.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Gostkowski’s injured left hip is expected to heal in time for the 2020 season.
Gostkowski, 35, has won three Super Bowls in New England and currently sits atop the franchise’s all-time scoring list.
Despite his successful career, Gostkowski has been troubled of late, missing at least one extra point in three straight games.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots worked out a number of possible replacement on Wednesday.
The Patriots have already placed Isaiah Wynn, James Develin, and N’Keal Harry on injured reserve.
Just two players can be activated off the injured list later this season.
