Report: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels expected to accept Colts HC job when offered

(WHDH) — New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is reportedly expected to become the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that according to sources, McDaniels is expected to take the job when an offer is made.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will likely become the head coach of the Detroit Lions when the season comes to an end.
Neither coach can sign a contract until the Patriots season officially comes to an end.
