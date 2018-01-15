Report: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels expected to accept Colts HC job when offered

(WHDH) — New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is reportedly expected to become the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that according to sources, McDaniels is expected to take the job when an offer is made.

The #Colts have held strong with their pursuit of #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and that is expected to be his choice when an offer comes, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2018

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will likely become the head coach of the Detroit Lions when the season comes to an end.

Patriots’ DC Matt Patricia now likely to be the Lions’ next HC, per sources:https://t.co/0BukUuffgc https://t.co/6HNBsTkNQk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2018

Neither coach can sign a contract until the Patriots season officially comes to an end.

