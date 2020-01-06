Report: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels to interview for vacant Giants head coaching position

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels watches from the sideline during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will reportedly interview Wednesday to become the next head coach of the New York Giants.

McDaniels will head to the Giants’ facilities in East Rutherford to interview for a chance to take the place of Pat Shurmur, who was fired last month after a disappointing 4-12 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 43-year-old coordinator will be free of any commitment to the Patriots when he discusses the possibility of taking the job in New York after New England was knocked out of the playoffs on Saturday night.

New York also plans to interview Baylor University head coach Matt Ruhle, Schefter reported.

Interview schedules: *Panthers scheduled to interview Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski in Minneapolis on Thursday, and Cleveland also could schedule him that day. *Giants scheduled to interview Baylor HC Matt Ruhle in NJ on Tuesday, then Patriots OC Josh McDaniels in NJ on Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020

