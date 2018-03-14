Report: Patriots offensive lineman Nate Solder expected to sign with Giants

New England Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder answers questions during a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(WHDH) — New England Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder will reportedly sign with the New York Giants.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported the news Wednesday morning.

Solder’s deal is said to be worth $62 million over four years. It makes him the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

The #Giants are signing LT Nate Solder to a 4-year deal worth $62M, source said, with $35M guaranteed. The highest paid OL in the NFL. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

“They get their franchise left tackle. Huge get,” Rapoport said in a tweet.

The Patriots lost free agents Dion Lewis and Malcolm Butler to the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday. Danny Amendola signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Solder spent seven years in New England, protecting Tom Brady’s blindside.

