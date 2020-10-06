Report: Patriots place 2nd player on COVID-19 reserve list

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly placed a second player on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Defensive tackle Bill Murray, a member of the team’s practice squad, has tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

Patriots practice squad DT Bill Murray has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 6, 2020

Murray was added to the list just days after star quarterback Cam Newton tested positive.

Newton was forced to sit out of Monday night’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

His status for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos remains up in the air.

If Newton is asymptomatic, there’s a chance he could return in as few as five days if he has two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)