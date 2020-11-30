Report: Patriots place Julian Edelman on COVID-19/reserve list

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly placed wide receiver Julian Edelman on the NFL’s COVID-19/reserve list.

Edelman, who is already on injured reserve with a knee injury, was added to the COVID list on Monday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

It’s not clear if Edelman tested positive for the virus.

Players don’t have to test positive to be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Players can be added to the list if they come in close contact with a person who has tested positive.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, among others, tested positive for the virus earlier this season.

The Patriots have placed WR Julian Edelman on the Covid-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 30, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)