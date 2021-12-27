FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly placed linebackers Matt Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley on the National Football League’s COVID-19 list.

The key defensive starters landed on the list Monday, one day after New England dropped a critical divisional game to the Buffalo Bills in Foxboro, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

Patriots LB Matt Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley went to the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 27, 2021

It’s not clear if the linebackers will be ready to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday but there are scenarios where they could clear protocol in time for the game.

Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks this season, while Bentley has racked up 88 tackles.

