FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star running back Damien Harris has reportedly been ruled out for Saturday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

A lingering hamstring injury will force Harris to miss the primetime game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson is now in line to get the start at running back. Brandon Bolden should also see additional work.

Patriots downgraded RB Damien Harris to out for Saturday night game vs. Colts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

