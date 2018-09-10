Report: Patriots RB Jeremy Hill out for season with torn ACL

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2018 season due to a knee injury that he suffered in Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.
Ian Rapoport says Hill suffered a torn ACL in the second half while attempting to tackle Houston safety Tyrann Mathieu after he recovered a Rob Gronkowski fumble.
Hill had blocked a punt and racked up 25 rushing yards before getting hurt.
The 25-year-old running back signed with the Patriots this past offseason after spending several seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
