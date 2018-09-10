Report: Patriots RB Jeremy Hill out for season with torn ACL

New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill receives attention on the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2018 season due to a knee injury that he suffered in Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Ian Rapoport says Hill suffered a torn ACL in the second half while attempting to tackle Houston safety Tyrann Mathieu after he recovered a Rob Gronkowski fumble.

Hill had blocked a punt and racked up 25 rushing yards before getting hurt.

The 25-year-old running back signed with the Patriots this past offseason after spending several seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Source: #Patriots RB Jeremy Hill tore his ACL and will be out for the 2018 season. Awful. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)