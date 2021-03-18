Report: Patriots re-sign veteran kicker Nick Folk

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) reacts after kicking the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly re-signed veteran kicker Nick Folk.

Folk, 36, is returning to Foxboro on a one-year deal worth $1.225 million in guaranteed money, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

The Patriots have re-signed veteran K Nick Folk to a one-year deal with $1.225M guaranteed, per source. He was solid for them last season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2021

Folk had an extremely productive season for the Patriots last year, converting 26 out 28 of his attempted field goals, including a 51-yard boot that propelled his team to 30-27 victory over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

He was also named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on multiple occasions.

