Report: Patriots release wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell

New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (19) reaches out to shake hands as he steps on the field at the start of an NFL football joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots reportedly released wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell on Monday.

Mitchell, 26, was let go after struggling to bounce back from an offseason knee procedure, according to NFL.com.

The injury-plagued wideout missed all of the 2017 season with a knee injury.

The Patriots drafted Mitchell in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He racked up six touchdowns and 32 catches during his brief time in New England.

Mitchell showed promise after grabbing six passes for 70 yards in the team’s epic come-from-behind Super Bowl win over the Atalanta Falcons.

New England signed veteran Eric Decker last week to bolster their depth at wide receiver.

