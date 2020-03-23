Report: Patriots releasing veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are reportedly releasing veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

Bill Belichick is moving on from the 36-year-old, who made four Pro Bowl appearances in 14 seasons with the Patriots, ESPN’s Field Yates confirmed.

Gostkowski, a fourth-round draft pick in 2006, missed most of the 2019 season with a hip injury.

It’s not clear who the Patriots plan to target as a replacement.

