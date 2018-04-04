Report: Patriots sign ex-Cardinals tight end Troy Niklas

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots have reportedly signed former Arizona Cardinals tight end Troy Niklas.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says the Patriots and Niklas have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately known.

Rapoport noted that Niklas recently visited New England.

Niklas, a former second-round draft pick, has 19 catches and three touchdowns in four seasons in the NFL.

