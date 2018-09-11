Report: Patriots sign former 1st-round pick Corey Coleman to fill need at WR

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. Green Bay won 27-21 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Richard)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly signed former first-round pick Corey Coleman to bolster depth at the wide receiver position.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Coleman and the Patriots have agreed on a one-year deal.

Coleman, 24, was released by the Buffalo Bills before the season just weeks after he was acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Browns.

The Baylor University product is known for his breakaway speed and potential to contribute as an electric playmaker in the passing game.

New England released wide receivers Riley McCarron and Chad Hansen on Monday. McCarron muffed a punt in Sunday’s season-opening win over Houston.

With Julian Edelman suspended until October, the team was left with only Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Coleman has racked up 56 receptions, 718 yards and five touchdowns in 19 NFL games.

The #Patriots are signing former first-round WR Corey Coleman, I’m told. A huge opportunity for Coleman to restart his career catching passes from Tom Brady. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2018

