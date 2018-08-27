Report: Patriots sign OL Shaq Mason to multi-year extension worth up to $50M

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly signed offensive lineman Shaq Mason to a multi-year contract extension worth up to $50 million.

Mike Garafolo, of the NFL Network, says a source told him that the two sides have agreed on a five-year deal that makes Mason among the highest paid guards in the NFL, according to Over the Cap.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with G Shaq Mason on a five-year extension worth up to $50 million, sources informed of the agreement tell me and @HerbieTeope. Former fourth-round pick gets top-10 guard money. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2018

Mason, 24, was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2015 draft after playing college football at Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-1, 310-pound Mason is regarded by many as one of the top run-blocking guards in football.

He has started 41 out of 46 career games with New England.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)