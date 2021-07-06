FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly signed rookie quarterback Mac Jones to a four-year contract worth $15.6 million.

Jones’ contract also includes a fifth-year option, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Patriots’ QB Mac Jones officially signed his four-year, $15.6 million contract that also includes a fifth-year option. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2021

The Patriots drafted Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama, where he earned All-American honors in 2020 en route to winning the College Football Playoff National Championship.

When the Patriots open training camp later this month, Jones is expected to compete with veteran Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job.

