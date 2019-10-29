Report: Patriots sign veteran kicker after cutting Mike Nugent

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly signed free agent veteran kicker Nick Folk to replace Mike Nugent.

Folk was signed by the Patriots shortly after Nugent was cut from the team, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, citing a league source.

The #Patriots are signing free agent K Nick Folk, source said. Most recently, he held the AAF record for longest field goal at 55 yards. He’s also played for the #Bucs, #Jets and #Cowboys. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2019

The MMQB’s Alber Breer reported shortly before 3 p.m. that Nugent had been cut. The Patriots later confirmed the news.

Rapoport’s Folk report emerged less than two hours later.

Folk, who has kicked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and Dallas Cowboys, holds an 80.3 percent field goal percentage in 154 career games.

Nugent joined New England in early October after Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending injury.

The 37-year-old kicker was shaky in the four games he kicked in, converting on just five of eight field-goal attempts.

