Report: Patriots sign veteran TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) applies a stiff arm on Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly signed veteran tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports Seferian-Jenkins is coming to Foxborough on a one-year deal.

Source: the Patriots have signed veteran TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year deal. Great chance to be a factor in their passing game. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 10, 2019

The 26-year-old tight end considered joining the Seattle Seahawks but ultimately chose New England, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

It’s a 1-year, minimum deal. Austin Seferian-Jenkins planned to wait, then the Patriots stepped in. He picked NE over the #Seahawks. https://t.co/ErpMcUir0Y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2019

Seferian-Jenkins has tallied 116 career receptions for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 6-foot-6-inch target will likely play a large role in New England’s passing game now that Rob Gronkowski has called it a career.

New England signed free agent tight end Matt LaCosse earlier in the offseason.

