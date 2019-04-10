Report: Patriots sign veteran TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly signed veteran tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins.
ESPN’s Field Yates reports Seferian-Jenkins is coming to Foxborough on a one-year deal.
The 26-year-old tight end considered joining the Seattle Seahawks but ultimately chose New England, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.
Seferian-Jenkins has tallied 116 career receptions for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 6-foot-6-inch target will likely play a large role in New England’s passing game now that Rob Gronkowski has called it a career.
New England signed free agent tight end Matt LaCosse earlier in the offseason.
