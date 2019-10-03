Report: Patriots signing veteran kicker to replace injured Stephen Gostkowski

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly found a replacement for injured kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo tweeted that veteran Mike Nugent is expected to take over the kicking duties in Foxborough.
Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a hip injury that will require season-ending surgery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Nugent has kicked for a number of teams during his 14-year career, including the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and most recently for the Oakland Raiders.
He has never won a playoff game but comes to New England having made 81.4 percent of his career field-goal attempts and 96.3 percent of his extra-point attempts.
Gostkowski had been troubled in recent weeks, missing at least one extra point in three straight games.
Nugent did not miss a field goal last year in Oakland.
The Patriots also signed kicker Younghoe Koo to their practice squad, according to Schefter.
