FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star running back James White will reportedly miss the rest of the 2021 season with a hip injury.

Medical examinations this week indicated that White’s injury was severe enough to keep out indefinitely, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

After further medical examinations this week, Patriots’ RB James White’s hip injury is expected to end his 2021 season, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2021

White was carted off the field early in the second quarter with a hip injury after landing awkwardly as he was tackled by Damario Davis on Sunday in New Orleans’ 28-13 victory over the Patriots in Foxboro.

The 29-year-old veteran was off to a productive start, tallying 12 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in three games.

The Patriots will now turn to Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden, and J.J. Taylor to shoulder the load in the backfield.

