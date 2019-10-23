Report: Patriots star Josh Gordon to miss rest of season with knee injury

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star wide receiver Josh Gordon will reportedly miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Patriots have placed Gordon on injured reserve, ESPN’s Field Yates reported, citing league sources.

Gordon had 20 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown this season.

New England traded for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on Tuesday to bolster their offensive firepower.

The 28-year-old deep threat did not play in Monday night’s blowout win over the New York Jets.

Source: the Patriots have placed WR Josh Gordon on IR. His season is over due to a knee injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2019

