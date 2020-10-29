Report: Patriots star Julian Edelman to miss ‘period of time’ following knee procedure

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman will reportedly miss at least one game after undergoing a knee procedure on Thursday morning.
Edelman underwent a “precautionary standard procedure” that is expected to sideline the 34-year-old for “some period of time,” including Sunday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Patriots' WR Julian Edelman underwent a precautionary standard knee procedure this morning, per source. It is expected to sideline Edelman for “some period of time”, including Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2020
The NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported that Edelman had been dealing with a “bone-on-bone” issue.
Giardi’s colleague Ian Rapoport said the ailment had been nagging him all season.
My understanding is Edelman is dealing with bone on bone in the knee. https://t.co/WfTzcU85AZ
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 29, 2020
Through six games in 2020, Edelman has tallied just 21 receptions and zero touchdowns.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
