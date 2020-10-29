Report: Patriots star Julian Edelman to miss ‘period of time’ following knee procedure

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman will reportedly miss at least one game after undergoing a knee procedure on Thursday morning.

Edelman underwent a “precautionary standard procedure” that is expected to sideline the 34-year-old for “some period of time,” including Sunday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots' WR Julian Edelman underwent a precautionary standard knee procedure this morning, per source. It is expected to sideline Edelman for “some period of time”, including Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2020

The NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported that Edelman had been dealing with a “bone-on-bone” issue.

Giardi’s colleague Ian Rapoport said the ailment had been nagging him all season.

My understanding is Edelman is dealing with bone on bone in the knee. https://t.co/WfTzcU85AZ — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 29, 2020

Through six games in 2020, Edelman has tallied just 21 receptions and zero touchdowns.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)