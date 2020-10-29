Report: Patriots star Julian Edelman to miss ‘period of time’ following knee procedure

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman will reportedly miss at least one game after undergoing a knee procedure on Thursday morning.

Edelman underwent a “precautionary standard procedure” that is expected to sideline the 34-year-old for “some period of time,” including Sunday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported that Edelman had been dealing with a “bone-on-bone” issue.

Giardi’s colleague Ian Rapoport said the ailment had been nagging him all season.

Through six games in 2020, Edelman has tallied just 21 receptions and zero touchdowns.

