Report: Patriots star Julian Edelman to miss several weeks with thumb injury

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman will reportedly miss the first few weeks of training camp with a thumb injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the injury will likely sideline the 33-year-old for “about three weeks.”

Edelman was said to be spotted at his youth camp over the weekend with a small brace over his left thumb.

It’s not clear when or how he suffered the injury.

The Patriots begin training camp on Thursday.

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, spotted at his youth camp over the weekend with a small brace over his left thumb (see below photo), is expected to be sidelined about three weeks due to the injury, league sources tell @FieldYates and me. pic.twitter.com/P5KT0hvRmz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2019

