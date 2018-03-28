Report: Patriots star Rob Gronkowski to appear in action flick with Mel Gibson

(WHDH) — The offseason rumors linking Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to Hollywood are apparently true.

The Tracking Board reports that Gronkowski will appear alongside Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo in the action film “Boss Level.”

Joe Carnahan is said to be directing the film, which will feature Naomi Watts as a co-star, among others.

Grillo will play a “retired special forces veteran who becomes trapped in a never-ending loop that results in his death every day,” according to the report.

Gronkowski’s role in the film was not immediately known.

Reports following the Super Bowl indicated that Dwyane Johnson and Sylvester Stallone were encouraging Gronkowski to make a switch to Hollywood.

Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told 7News that his client is considering retirement.

“He’s considering several things, among them, retirement,” Rosenhaus said.

