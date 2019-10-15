Report: Patriots suspend DL Michael Bennett for conduct detrimental to the team

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots defensive lineman Michael Bennet has been suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, according to the NFL Network.
Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport reported that Bennett was not at practice Tuesday and that he will be kept away from team activity for one week.
In a statement, Bennett told ESPN that his suspension is the result of a “philosophical disagreement” with his position coach.
Bennett also apologized to his teammates for causing a distraction.
Bennett has tallied two-and-a-half sacks, four quarterback hits, and five total tackles in six games this season.
The Patriots acquired Bennett in a trade with the Philadephia Eagles in March.
