Report: Patriots suspend DL Michael Bennett for conduct detrimental to the team

New England Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots defensive lineman Michael Bennet has been suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, according to the NFL Network.

Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport reported that Bennett was not at practice Tuesday and that he will be kept away from team activity for one week.

#Patriots veteran DL Michael Bennett has been suspended one week by the team for conduct detrimental, per @MikeGiardi and me. He was not at practice today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2019

In a statement, Bennett told ESPN that his suspension is the result of a “philosophical disagreement” with his position coach.

Bennett also apologized to his teammates for causing a distraction.

Just spoke with #Pats DE Michael Bennett, who provided this statement to ESPN re his one-week suspension: “On Friday, I had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach that has led to my suspension. I apologize to my teammates for any distraction this may have caused.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 15, 2019

Bennett has tallied two-and-a-half sacks, four quarterback hits, and five total tackles in six games this season.

The Patriots acquired Bennett in a trade with the Philadephia Eagles in March.

