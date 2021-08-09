FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star tight end Hunter Henry will reportedly undergo an MRI after he suffered a shoulder injury in practice on Sunday.

Initial indications are that Henry’s injury doesn’t appear serious, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Reiss added Henry “could miss time in the preseason” because the injury is painful.

The Patriots signed Henry to a three-year $37.5 million deal with $25 million guaranteed in March.

