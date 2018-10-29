Report: Patriots to discipline Josh Gordon during Monday night game against Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHDH) — The New England Patriots plan to discipline receiver Josh Gordon during their Monday night game against the Buffalo Bills.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Gordon will be “kept off the field for several series” due to recent tardiness.

Gordon will likely miss about a quarter of the game, according to Rapoport.

The Patriots have been working with Gordon on the issue and plan to “manage” him moving forward before he returns to regular playing time.

