Report: Patriots trade Demaryius Thomas to Jets in exchange for draft pick

New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas runs after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One day after officially announcing the signing of superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown, the New England Patriots reportedly traded fellow pass-catcher Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Patriots are getting a 2021 sixth-round pick in exchange for Thomas.

The Jets believe Thomas will help “upgrade their passing attack,” according to Schefter.

Brown was snatched up by the Patriots after he was released by the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.

Thomas made seven catches and scored two touchdowns in New England’s final preseason game.

He missed Sunday’s regular-season opener with a sore hamstring.

This marks Demaryius Thomas’ fourth-team in the past year – Broncos, Texans, Patriots, Jets – and the second time he has been traded. But Jets think he can upgrade their passing attack. https://t.co/FeLuviXX2t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2019

