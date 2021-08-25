FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly traded veteran running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of future draft picks.

Los Angeles is sending the Patriots two late-round conditional picks in the trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

“New England gets back two picks, the Rams get needed talent and depth at running back,” Schefter said in a tweet.

In three seasons in Foxboro, Michel racked up 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games.

Michel scored the only touchdown in New England’s 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

He was drafted 31st overall by the Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Other running backs on New England’s current roster include Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor, and Brandon Bolden.

