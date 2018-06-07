Report: Patriots WR Julian Edelman facing suspension for PED violation

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman has reportedly been suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter ​reports Edelman faces a four-game suspension.

The 32-year-old is coming off major knee surgery. He missed all of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in a preseason game in August.

A Patriots spokesperson tells 7News that the team is “aware” of the report but not commenting on the matter at this time.

Edelman will appeal the suspension, according to Schefter.

If the suspension is upheld, Edelman would miss games against Houston, Jacksonville, Detroit and Miami.

Patriots first 4 games:

vs. Texans

@ Jacksonville

@ Detroit

vs. Miami If Edelman’s PED suspension is upheld he’ll miss those game and forfeit nearly $500,000 in salary. — Trey Daerr (@TreyDaerr) June 7, 2018

