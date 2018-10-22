Report: Pats RB Sony Michel’s knee injury ‘not considered serious’

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A knee injury that New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel suffered Sunday in a win over the Chicago Bears is “not considered serious,” according to the NFL Network.

Ian Rapaport, citing sources, reports Michel underwent an MRI on Monday and received “good news.”

Sources: #Patriots RB Sony Michel’s knee injury is not considered serious following his MRI. His timetable isn’t clear, but this is pretty good news for their impressive rookie runner. He still could miss time, but if he does, it may not be much. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2018

Michel left the game in the second quarter after he was spun to the ground by a defender. Replays showed his legs twist in an awkward manner.

There is no timetable for a return but Rapaport says Michel won’t miss much time.

