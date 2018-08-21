Report: Post Malone’s plane preparing for emergency landing in NY after being diverted to Mass.

Post Malone poses with the award for song of the year for "Rockstar" in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

TETERBORO, N.J. (WHDH/AP) — A plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport is now heading to an airport in New York to attempt an emergency landing.

Westfield-Barnes, Massachusetts, regional airport manager Eric Billowitz says the troubled Gulfstream IV is now bound for New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of New York City.

The Gulfstream IV jet was carrying 16 passengers, including musician Post Malone, when it left Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, TMZ reports.

The pilot soon realized what had happened and began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted.

The jet had been headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England. It had previously been set to try to land at the Westfield-Barnes airport in Massachusetts.

Billowitz says Stewart airport has an even longer runway, better for such emergencies.

