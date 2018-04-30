BOSTON (AP) — The planned creation of 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind power should create over 3,000 “job years” during construction over the next ten years and generate between $675 million and $800 million in direct economic output in Massachusetts.

That’s the conclusion of a report released this week by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, a state economic development agency. A job year is defined as one person working full-time for one year.

In 2016, Governor Baker signed a bipartisan energy bill that authorized the largest procurement of clean energy generation in Massachusetts’ history, including approximately 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind energy.

Three projects — Vineyard Wind, Bay State Wind and Deepwater Wind — are all vying to produce some or all of an initial 800 megawatts of offshore wind energy.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)