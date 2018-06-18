DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WHDH) – Rapper XXXTentacion has been shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, Florida, according to a report from TMZ.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene outside of Riva Motorsports near Sample Road and North Dixie Highway around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

In a Tweet posted about an hour later, BSO noted the man they discovered at the scene was dead.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

XXXTentacion was rushed to nearby Broward Health North.

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, goes by the name XXXTentacion, was born in Plantation Florida.

#BreakingNews #BSO is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

XXXTentacion had posted on his Instagram story that he was planning a charity event this weekend in Florida.

