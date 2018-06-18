DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WHDH) – Rapper XXXTentacion has been shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, Florida, according to a report from TMZ.
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene outside of Riva Motorsports near Sample Road and North Dixie Highway around 4:20 p.m. Monday.
In a Tweet posted about an hour later, BSO noted the man they discovered at the scene was dead.
XXXTentacion was rushed to nearby Broward Health North.
Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, goes by the name XXXTentacion, was born in Plantation Florida.
XXXTentacion had posted on his Instagram story that he was planning a charity event this weekend in Florida.
