Report: Red Sox-Blue Jays game postponed in response to Blake shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays has reportedly been postponed in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

The Red Sox have decided to sit out the game, which was slated to take place in Buffalo, according to the Boston Globe.

Outfield Jackie Bradley Jr. initially opted to sit out of the game in protest of the shooting, the news outlet reported.

In a joint statement, both clubs said:

“The continued police brutality and social inequity demand immediate attention and focus from all of us – not only Black Americans and Canadians. We fully respect the decision of our players to bring further awareness to the systemic racism that contributes to police violence against Black, Indigenous and people of color in our communities. We look forward to getting back on the field, and using our strongest platform, our game, to amplify our message demanding meaningful change.”

Blake was apparently shot in the back in front of his three young kids as he tried to enter his vehicle in Kenosha on Sunday.

The NBA and WNBA boycotted games on Wednesday and Thursday, while several NFL teams skipped practice in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

