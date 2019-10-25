Report: Red Sox hire Chaim Bloom as new general manager

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays senior vice-president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom speaks to the media during a season ending baseball news conference in St. Petersburg, Fla. Bloom is one of three finalists in contention to become general manager of the New York Mets. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have reportedly hired Chaim Bloom to take over as general manager following the firing of team president Dave Dombroski.

MLB Network insider Joel Sherman reports that the club is hiring the 36-year-old Bloom, who last served as senior vice president of baseball operations with the Tamba Bay Rays.

Bloom had spent 15 years with Rays, serving in various roles with the organization.

Boston parted ways with Dombroski in September, less than a year after winning the World Series.

The Red Sox failed to qualify for the playoffs this season after capturing three straight AL East titles.

