Report: Red Sox reach agreement to bring back pitcher Nathan Eovaldi

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have reportedly reached an agreement to re-sign starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who was a critical member of the stellar pitching staff that helped lead the team to a World Series victory.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Eovaldi has agreed to a deal pending a physical.

Eovaldi, 28, was 6-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 22 starts in 2018 but was 3.3 with a 3.33 ERA after being acquired by the Red Sox from Tampa Bay in late July.

The young righty shined in the postseason for Boston, turning in stellar performances in the ALDS against the Yankees and in the ALCS against the Astros. He also entered in relief in Game 5 as the Red Sox eliminated the Astros to win the AL pennant.

In the World Series against the Dodgers, Eovaldi saw appearances in Game 1 and Game 2 and was perfect in both innings of work. In Game 3, an 18-inning loss, Eovaldi put forth a valiant effort, pitching 6 innings and giving up just one earned run.

For the postseason, Eovaldi pitched to a 1.61 ERA in 22.1 innings.

Terms of the deal were not immediately known.

