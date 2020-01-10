Report: Red Sox sign Mookie Betts to $27M deal, Jackie Bradley Jr. gets $11M

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have reportedly signed all-star outfielder Mookie Betts to a one-year contract worth $27 million to avoid salary arbitration.
Betts, 27, will be paid $27 million in 2020, a source familiar with the agreement told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Since debuting with the Red Sox in 2014, Betts has clubbed 139 home runs, driven in 470 runs, swiped 126 bases, while posting a .301 batting average.
Boston also inked fellow outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year deal worth $11 million, according to Passan.
