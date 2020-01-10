Report: Red Sox sign Mookie Betts to $27M deal, Jackie Bradley Jr. gets $11M

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have reportedly signed all-star outfielder Mookie Betts to a one-year contract worth $27 million to avoid salary arbitration.

Betts, 27, will be paid $27 million in 2020, a source familiar with the agreement told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Mookie Betts gets $27 million from the Red Sox, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2020

Since debuting with the Red Sox in 2014, Betts has clubbed 139 home runs, driven in 470 runs, swiped 126 bases, while posting a .301 batting average.

Boston also inked fellow outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year deal worth $11 million, according to Passan.

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $11 million deal, a source familiar with the agreement tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2020

