WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The state Office of the Child Advocate released a report Wednesday following its investigation into the death of a 4-year-old in Worcester last year.

A’zella Ortiz’s father, Francisco Ortiz, has been charged with her murder; he is currently in jail awaiting trial.

Two of A’zella’s siblings were also found hurt.

The report found that although the Department of Children and Families intervened, it missed key warning signs and did not properly evaluate how at-risk the children were.

As a result, the 4-year-old and her siblings experienced severe neglect that the report said was life-threatening.

DCF eventually closed the case because it believed the family moved to New York, which was not the case.

The report recommends DCF update several policies to keep children safe and prevent chronic neglect.

