Report: Rob Gronkowski expected to return in 2018 after weighing future

(WHDH) — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to return to the team for the 2018 season after taking time to weigh his future options and retirement, according to a report.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says he was told that Gronkowski will most likely wait on a possible career in entertainment.

It had been reported that Gronkowski was considering a switch to the WWE or Hollywood.

On Tuesday, Tom E. Curran reported that Gronkowski “didn’t enjoy himself” this past season.

The rumors about retirement started to swirl after the Super Bowl when Gronkowski said “I’ll sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at.”

The expectation is that #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski will return for 2018 after pondering his future, I’m told. He may never make a grand announcement, but the belief is entertainment opportunities (acting WWE) will wait. pic.twitter.com/WwbLZS4zfy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)