Report: Rob Gronkowski getting incentives added to his contract

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots and star tight end Rob Gronkowski have agreed on a series of contract incentives that could up his salary to more than $11 million in 2018.

The 29-year-old can now earn $1.1 million for 70 or more catches, $1.1 million for 80 percent playtime, $1.1 million for nine or more TD catches, and $1.1 million for 1,085 receiving yards, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter says Gronkowski can only be paid for meeting three of the four incentives, which would boost his salary by $3.3 million.

Gronkowski’s base salary remains at $8 million for the next two seasons.

