BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics center Robert Williams has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $54 million extension with the team.
Williams’ new deal puts his salary in the top half of NBA centers despite only 13 career starts, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
The 23-year-old, who was drafted out of Texas A&M in 2018, showed flashes of being an impact player on offensive and defense in an expanded role last season.
In 52 appearances last year, Williams averaged nearly 19 minutes per game, 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.
