BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics center Robert Williams has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $54 million extension with the team.

Williams’ new deal puts his salary in the top half of NBA centers despite only 13 career starts, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The 23-year-old, who was drafted out of Texas A&M in 2018, showed flashes of being an impact player on offensive and defense in an expanded role last season.

In 52 appearances last year, Williams averaged nearly 19 minutes per game, 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams has agreed on a four-year, $54M contract extension, his agent @KB_radbury of @Rep1Sports tells ESPN. Williams’ deal puts his salary in top half of league’s centers despite only 13 career starts. pic.twitter.com/gUQHzLWcCJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 20, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)