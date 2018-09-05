Report: Seafood market shut down after plastic googly eyes found on fish

(WHDH) — A Kuwait seafood market has reportedly been shut down after workers were found to be attaching fake googly eyes to fish to make them appear fresher.

Photos of a fish with a detached plastic eye first surfaced last week on social media, the BBC reports.

The eye slipped off the fish when a customer brought it home from the market, according to the newspaper Al Bayan.

وزارة التجارة تغلق محلا لبيع الأسماك يضع عدسات مزيفة للأسماك لتبدو على انها طازجة! pic.twitter.com/RCj7roilWT — جريدة بيان الكويتية (@Bayan_kw) September 1, 2018

Rival fish markets took to Twitter after catching wind of the news, announcing they only sell fish “without cosmetic surgery.”

