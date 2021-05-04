BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations plans to discuss Tuesday a revealing report about bullying of Muslim high school students.

The report showed that more than 60 percent of 200 Muslim high school students surveyed in Mass. had been bullied, verbally harassed or physical abused.

About one-third of those students said they altered their appearance or names to hide the fact they are Muslim as a result.

Seventeen percent reported having their hijab tugged or pulled.

“The parents would go to the school and they’ll do multiple complaints and there wouldn’t be anything to address the issues,” said Fatuma Mohamed, youth advocacy officer for the Council on American-Islamic Relations — Mass. “Students have had to leave their schools and go to different schools just because of the bullying that they were experiencing.”

The council wants schools to more more aware and responsive to reports of bullying and for parents to watch for signs that their child is being targeted.

