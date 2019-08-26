Report shows nearly 60% of communities increased local taxes

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new analysis by the state’s largest association of cities and towns shows nearly 60% of Connecticut municipalities increased property tax rates for the new fiscal year.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities report, released Monday, indicates local taxes on real property, such as homes and vehicles, now total more than $11 billion. That’s an increase of at least $500 million since 2017.

The report says that figure exceeds the state’s largest revenue generator, the personal income tax, which generated nearly $10.8 billion in 2018.

The per capital property tax burden in Connecticut is now $2,847, which the report says is the third highest in the U.S.

Executive Director Joe DeLong says the study shows the need for adequate state aid to help municipalities provide significant property tax relief to taxpayers.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)