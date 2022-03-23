FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler is reportedly returning to the New England Patriots.

Butler has agreed to rejoin the Patriots on two-year deal worth up to $9 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The 32-year-old cornerback jumped in front of a slant route and intercepted Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson on the goal line as the Seahawks threatened to go ahead of the Patriots in the final moments of Super Bowl XLIX. His big play helped New England secure a 28-24 victory.

Butler picked off eight passes and racked up 205 tackles in 59 career games with the Patriots.

After leaving the Patriots in 2017, Butler spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Butler retired from the NFL ahead of the 2021 season after signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Former Patriots’ CB Malcolm Butler is returning to New England on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million, per his agent @dsimpsonlaw. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

