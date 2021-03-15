Report: TE Jonnu Smith agrees to 4-year, $50M deal with Patriots

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Star tight end Jonnu Smith has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal with the New England Patriots.

Smith’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the deal includes $31.25 million in guaranteed money.

The 25-year-old playmaker caught 41 balls and eight touchdowns last season with the Tennessee Titans.

Smith was widely considered as one of the top free-agent tight ends.

Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots.

The moves come after the Patriots came to an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.

