KENOSHA, Wis. (WHDH) — A 17-year-old used money from a government stimulus program to have a friend purchase him a rifle, which he then allegedly used to kill two people during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin back in August, according to a new report.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, is facing homicide charges in connection with the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

He was too young to buy the rifle used in the fatal shooting, so he gave 19-year-old Dominick Black the money from his stimulus check to purchase the weapon for him, according to the Washington Post.

“I got my $1,200 from the coronavirus Illinois unemployment ’cause I was on furlough from YMCA and I got my first unemployment check, so I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll use this to buy it,’” Rittenhouse explained to the Post.

Rittenhouse claims that the shooting was in self defense. He is currently being held on $2 million bail.

Black has since been charged with two counts of supplying a dangerous weapon to a minor, causing death.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)