BOSTON (WHDH) - Published reports indicate the Trump Administration is planning to make good on its threat to send immigration enforcement officials to Boston to crackdown on the city as a result of its Sanctuary City policies.

The report from Politico comes after multiple threats from the White House, incluing Border Czar Tom Homan, who vowed to come to Boston and “bring hell with me.”

Politico, citing unnamed administration officials, says the immigration enforcement push could come as soon as next month.

Just last week Mayor Michelle Wu said, “This is not the first time. That I have made it clear that our residents expect us to take care of our city and we know how to take care of our neighbors here in Boston, without the interference, coercion, intimidation, bullying, or threats from the federal government.”

The threats come less than a week after a Trump administration official suggested a federal takeover of South Station. A plan Gov. Maura Healey called “outrageous and wrong.”

Healey and Wu’s offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

